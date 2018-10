DOWNINGTON, PENN. — Three lots hit the top selling price at Pook & Pook’s sale of the collection of Paul and Rita Flack on Saturday, October 13. The first to bring the top price – $39,040 – was the cover lot, a rare and possibly unique Conrad Gilbert watercolor full-page drawing of a gentleman. It went to a phone bidder who purchased the next of the top lots, a Charles Hoffman watercolor landscape of the Lunatick House of Northampton County. The third of the top lots was a fraktur attributed to the Oley Township artist of Berks County with mermaids that had been in the Dietrich collection. It sold to a trade buyer in the room. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com. A more extensive post will appear in a future issue.