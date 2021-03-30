Pomodoro’s ‘Sfera’ Soars For Ahlers & Ogletree

-
-
Akiba Antiques Eclectic Collection of Estates Worldwide
Mar 30-30, 2021Hirchak Artwork & Antiques Online Auction
Mar 16-31, 2021
Published: March 30, 2021
ATLANTA, GA. – Leading Ahler’s & Ogletree’s two day sale March 27-28 was Arnaldo Pomodoro’s “Sfera,” a Death Star-looking bronze sculpture that came from a Gainsville, Ga., private collection and soared to $181,500, including premium, from an estimate of $80/120,000. The work, which is signed, titled and numbered 2 of 6 from an edition of six plus one artist proof, is featured in the online catalogue raisonné for the Italian artist (b 1926). It sold to an Irish buyer bidding on the phone.
March 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
