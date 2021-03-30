Pomodoro’s ‘Sfera’ Soars For Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA, GA. – Leading Ahler’s & Ogletree’s two day sale March 27-28 was Arnaldo Pomodoro’s “Sfera,” a Death Star-looking bronze sculpture that came from a Gainsville, Ga., private collection and soared to $181,500, including premium, from an estimate of $80/120,000. The work, which is signed, titled and numbered 2 of 6 from an edition of six plus one artist proof, is featured in the online catalogue raisonné for the Italian artist (b 1926). It sold to an Irish buyer bidding on the phone.

A more extensive sale recap will appear in a later issue.