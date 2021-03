BRANFORD, CONN. – Branford police are seeking a painting reported stolen from a residence there. The painting titled “In Full Bloom” by Douglas Flackman depicts figures in a meadow with flowering fruit tree. Flackman sold the painting out of the Tilting Windmills Gallery, Manchester, Vt., and the painting was last seen on or about spring of 2019. The painting was purchased on October 11, 2000, for $16,000.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone having any information as to the painting’s whereabouts should contact Det. Ryan Tobin, Branford Police Department, at 203-481-4241 extension 116, referencing case number 21-3082.