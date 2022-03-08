Pokémon First Edition Charizard Leads At Heritage

DALLAS — A Pokémon Charizard No. 4 first edition base set trading card (Wizards of the Coast, 1999) in PSA GEM MT 10 grade sold for $336,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Trading Card Games Signature® Auction on March 5. The magnificent example drew 69 bids before reaching its final price, far surpassing its estimate of $200,000. Much of the demand for the card was due in part to the fact that it is from the game’s first English print run and it carries the highest possible grade — one of just 121 to carry the lofty GEM MT 10 grade. Cards from the first English print run are coveted by serious collectors and finding one in this grade is exceptionally rare. It was followed on the leaderboard by a Pokémon first edition base set with sealed booster box (Wizards of the Coast, 1999) at $288,000. The entire sale grossed $3,789,153.

