Poignant Jackie Kennedy Note Leads Seeley Family Presidential Collection At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly



DALLAS — Heritage Auctions offered more than 250 lots of Presidential ephemera from the Seeley Family collection December 3-4. The sale was led at $106,250 by a poignant White House card written after John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s assassination by Jacqueline Kennedy to JFK’s personal secretary, Evelyn Lincoln. The note was inscribed, simply, “Dearest Evelyn, There will never be Camelot again, Jackie.” Jackie was the first person to refer to the JFK administration as “Camelot.” The note, and other top lots in the sale that totaled $628,628, will be explored in an upcoming issue.