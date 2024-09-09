Pogonodon Fossil Skeleton Claws Way To Number One For Heritage

DALLAS — Leading Heritage Auctions’ August 28 Nature & Science Signature Auction was a Pogonodon fossil skeleton, which slashed its way to a $75,000 finish, including buyer’s premium. The Pogonodon, often referred to as a “false saber-toothed cat” was an extinct carnivoran which roamed the White River Badlands — in what is now known as South Dakota — around 30 million years ago. Most likely a prolific hunter, this species was similar in size and form to modern varieties of the Felidae family such as lions, leopards and jaguars. This example, consisting of numerous individual pieces that come together, “represents a magnificent combination of fossilization and very talented preparation skills,” according to the auction catalog. The 60-inch-long skeleton was angled in a dynamic pose, thanks to a custom metal armature, and featured an outstanding skull, pronounced canines and talon-like claws.