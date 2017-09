Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

SHEFFIELD, MASS. – The Sheffield Antiques Show completed its 69th consecutive yearly event with 25 exhibitors at Mount Everett Regional High School. Conducted all these years as a special fundraising event for Sheffield First Congregational Church, the show took place August 11-12.

Sheffield draws a faithful crowd of shoppers throughout both days, and visitors carefully examine all the antiques, art and vintage collectibles that are offered. In many cases, after a day and a half or so, they make their purchase decisions, as reported by several of the exhibitors at the show.

On the other hand, there are some quick decisions made as well. Jamie Shenkman of Jamie’s Antiques, Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., sold a charming early summer quilt in white with violet wreath design and 100 percent handwork in the first minutes of the show. She reported that sales in her jewelry were also good.

Fran Cotumaccio said she was pleased with her weekend as well. She trades as Primitive Finds, Manhasset, N.Y., where she finds a good deal of her collection, including Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century paintings, prints and folk art. This weekend her sales included the centerpiece of her exhibit, a circa 1825 portrait of a lady, a set of three maple framed prints, an early advertising sign for cigars and several later pieces of folk art.

GPSF Antiques, Hurley, N.Y., was another happy exhibitor. Owner Les Lorant said he sold well, with furniture and small accessories moving out. A pine dry sink went quickly that weekend, along with a three-drawer pine dresser, probably New England from the early Nineteenth Century. In addition, he sold a variety of his smaller decorative items.

Somerhouse Antiques from Ocean View, Del., was there with a collection of silver flatware and hollowware. Exhibiting at the show for many years due to her continued success here, Dorothy Somerville also showed a selection of jewelry and china.

Antiques from the Home is Judith Lesser’s collection. She has moved closer to Washington now, in Bethesda, Md., with a collection that includes some Eighteenth and more Nineteenth Century earthenware, stoneware and decorative accessories for the home and in particular for the dining table.

Providence, R.I., art dealer Richard Lawrence Greene was showing the latest additions to his collection of antique prints and etchings. One in particular was of a famous race horse, Eclipse, circa 1823, an original etching, framed and ready to hang.

Art pottery is the specialty of Dark Flowers Antiques. This Haverhill, Mass., exhibitor was showing a collection of 100-year-old American and European earthenware again this year in an oversized exhibit area.

Black Swan Antiques from nearby Washington, Conn., was showing a collection that covered about 200 years. There was a George II game table, a silver overlay chandelier circa 1800, garden furniture from about the turn of the century and electric table lamps made from good-looking urns.

Harris Gordon, Tarrytown, N.Y., was selling garden stoneware along with other heavy marble carvings.

Debbie Turi might have been called the “cat lady” at this show for all the different kinds of feline objects she was offering, including paintings, prints, porcelains and even a cast iron door stop.

First-time exhibitors John and Carol Waldman, The Back Roads Collection, Cornwall, Conn., focused on formerly utilitarian objects that now are more like folk art, such as parts of weathervanes, iron window grates and other items. There were also useful things, including a collection of ironstone pitchers, benches in original paint, early baskets and a great workman’s sawbuck table.

Sheffield Antiques Show has been conducted every August for seven decades, so look for it again next summer. For information, 413-229-8173 or www.sheffieldantiques.org.