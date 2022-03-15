Platinum & Diamond Ring Sparkles For Leland Little

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Diamond rings are a staple of estate auctions but generally elicit not much in the way of excitement. From the personal collection of an Indiana family physician and his wife and by descent, however, a size 6 platinum and diamond ring came with a story of a long marriage and led Leland Little’s March 12 Signature spring auction. Meeting in high school and later marrying while the groom was in medical school, the couple enjoyed a loving and devoted 73-year marriage. The ring centered on a prong-set round brilliant cut diamond weighing 5.05 carats, L color, I1 clarity, and was accented to shoulders with a tapered baguette cut diamond weighing approximately .70 total carat (J-K color, VS clarity). Estimated $11,5/21,500, the ring was bid to $31,200, including buyer’s premium.

Further highlights from this sale will be featured in a review to follow.