Picasso Lithograph Draws Highest Bid At DuMouchelles

DETROIT — “Profil Au Fond Noir” by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) led DuMouchelles’ two-day June auction, earning $19,350 against a $10/15,000 estimate. The lithograph, done on Arches wove paper, was numbered “39/50” and signed in pencil on the lower right. It had provenance to London Arts, Inc., Detroit, shown via a paper label, affixed verso. From there, it was purchased directly by a prominent print collector from Southfield, Mich. The lithograph was printed by Mourlot Editions, Paris, with full margins. A review covering more highlights of this auction will be included in a later issue.