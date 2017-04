This rug could not generate enough momentum to sell. It was signed EF to the bottom, likely Edward Fields, and, purportedly, the consignor’s father had purchased it from Eric Clapton.

A previewer inspects some items on display in the gallery before the sale started.

There was plenty of art to choose from in this sale. The abstract work directly in front of this previewer’s head was by Suzanne Clune and it was one of the top performers of the day, coming in at $2,400.

The phones were busy for the Lamar Dodd painting.

This Lamar Dodd work was one of the largest surprises of the day, rising to $12,065. It was exhibited in 1952 at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

A very clean form, this table brought $2,928, well above the high estimate.

Tom Schwenke stands on the podium, left, in front of the gallery. Bidders still turned out for the Wednesday afternoon sale, though much of the bidding was online.

A set of six “X” back dining chairs by Tommi Parzinger found competitive interest, hammering down at $2,795.

Melchiorre Bega’s dining chairs have a finely worked back and show off the delicate and graceful nature of Italian modernism. This set of four went out at $1,680.

A Donghia six-piece sectional sofa was the perfect fit for nearly any living room. Bidders thought so, too, driving it to $2,040.

Danish artist Lars Calmar made this sculpture that featured the head of a seemingly discontent man. It had the sort of look one makes right before a ball hits them in the face. It brought $2,280.

These reference books brought “a lot” at $2,074. The lot included some of the most important Twentieth Century French designers.

Personally inscribed by Ross Lovegrove himself, this “Go” chair left the building at $570.

One of the best subjects in the sale, this silkscreen work from John Welsey, “Dream of Unicorns,” found a winner at $660.

A set of five Verner Panton orange flowerpot pendants brought $390.

Pottery works by Pablo Picasso found considerable interest in this sale. The vase, left, was the top selling lot at $25,620. The plate next to it brought $3,048, both were from the New Haven, Conn. estate.

The sale featured plenty of furniture. The orange bench at the front of this photo was made for Heathrow Airport and brought $270. The coffee table, right, had a great form and solid brass base. It was possibly by Lorin Marsh and took $390.

A Gaetano Sciolari chrome chandelier cascaded down from the gallery ceiling before it took $360.