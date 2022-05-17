Picabia Bridge Landscape Goes The Distance For Shapiro

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — “Bridge at Moret-sur-Loing,” painted by Francis Picabia (French, 1879-1953) in 1902 more than spanned its $60/80,000 estimate when it sold for $91,000 in Shapiro Auctions’ May 14 Important Fine Art Auction. It was one of the top lots of 408 offered, which featured American, European, Latin American and Asian Art. The 18¼-by-29½-inch oil on canvas had been acquired directly from the artist by the seller’s great-grandfather and it had never left the family; it was accompanied by a letter from Picabia to the original owner. After extensive competition, a buyer in Europe prevailed. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a future sale recap in an upcoming issue.