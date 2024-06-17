PianOrchestra Strikes A Chord With Morphy Bidders

DENVER, PENN. — Between June 11 and 12, Morphy Auctions offered 1,050 lots in its Fine & Decorative Arts auction. Items were from diverse range of categories, including jewelry, lamps, pottery, shaving mugs, furniture, coins, paintings and prints, photography, buttons and pins, canes and musical instruments. A notable highlight from the sale was a circa 1909 Wurlitzer PianOrchestra style 33A. Manufactured by the J.D. Philips Co., of Frankfurt, Germany, and imported by the Rudolph Wurlitzer Co., New York, this large music machine comprised several instrument pieces, including a piano with mandolin attachment, 49 violin pipes, 30 violincello pipes, 30 piccolo pipes, xylophone, bass and snare drums, kettle drums and cymbals, triangle and tambourine, castanets and chimes. With a 20-inch-tall mechanical bird cage on display in the canter of the case, the completely restored PianOrchestra measured 128 inches high by 74 inches wide and 46¼ inches deep. Paired with 56 Wurlitzer rolls, the self-playing orchestral instrument was bid to $110,700 with buyer’s premium ($75/150,000). More on this and other results from the auction will be in a future issue.