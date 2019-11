BALTIMORE. MD. — Baltimore antiques dealer Philip Stephen Dubey, beloved son of the late Philip and Dorothy Dubey and devoted brother of Brian Madden Dubey and William Mark Dubey, passed away from a massive stroke on October 22 at around 4:40 in the afternoon. For the last hours of his life, Phil was on life support. Although his deteriorated condition came on suddenly, his brothers made sure friends and his employees were invited to his bedside to say farewell.

His passing followed a lengthy vacation to his favorite spot, the American Southwest. There he visited his old stomping ground, Santa Fe, among other favorite sites such as Mesa Verde and the Grand Canyon. He uncharacteristically found time for a spa and a pedicure in Arizona this time around.

Born on October 7, 1947, Philip grew up in Silver Spring, Linthicum Heights and Lutherville, Md. He attended and graduated from Calvert Hall College High School in 1966. He then attended and graduated from the University of Maryland with a BS degree in business management. In 2016, Phil took a course on British manor houses at Christ Church College, Oxford.

After college, Phil worked in personnel at Mars Supermarket, a local grocery store, from October 1978 to December 1985. His next job was personnel manager with the College of Physicians at the University of Maryland Medical School from 1985 until 1991. It was after this last job that his dream of owning an antiques store came true.

He opened his first shop, which later became Dubey’s Art and Antiques at 807 North Howard Street. In the following years, Phil became known and respected in the antiques dealer’s community as an expert in Chinese export porcelain and early American furniture. He won the trust of his customers both within Baltimore and without, many of whom were devoted return customers for years.

He is survived by his brothers, Brian Madden Dubey and William Mark Dubey. The viewing was October 31.

Phil’s lasting legacy is cheer. He never had a solemn day. At anytime, someone walking into the shop might say, “Hi, Phil, how are you?” To which Phil would reply, “I’m so good, if I were any better, I’d be twins!”