Philip & Kelvin Laverne Furniture Dominates Ahlers & Ogletree Sale

ATLANTA, GA. — A rare circa 1976 Philip & Kelvin LaVerne bronze and pewter chinoiserie “Chan Li” cabinet sold for $81,250 and an oil on canvas equestrian painting by James McLaughlin Way finished at $15,730 at Ahlers & Ogletree’s Modern and contemporary art and design auction conducted on June 26.

The auction, online and in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Atlanta gallery, contained 337 lots of Modernism and Outsider art, including original paintings, furniture and decorative arts. By the time it was all over, the sale had grossed a total of $547,903.

Highlights included a large collection of works by Philip & Kelvin Laverne, a pottery jug by Pablo Picasso, a color lithograph by Salvador Dali, original artworks by Steve Penley and Todd Murphy, a Hollywood Regency dining table, a pair of chairs by George Nakashima, tapestries by Jon Eric Riis, a “Paradise Persian” by glass artist Dale Chihuly, and a “Trellis” sofa by John Saladino.

The Philip LaVerne (American, 1907-1987) and Kelvin LaVerne (American, b 1937) bronze and pewter chinoiserie “Chan Li” cabinet from around 1976, boasted figural decoration and four doors, rising on meandering legs. The piece — depicted in Philip & Kelvin LaVerne: Sculpture III, a copy of which accompanied the lot, along with a 1976 bill of sale — sailed past the $50,000 high estimate.

The oil on canvas painting by James McLaughlin Way (1968-2014), titled “Black Horse #2,” was signed upper left and showed the artist’s stamp to verso. The equestrian work was impressive at 60¼ by 72¼ inches, overall, in the frame. It easily bested its $4/6,000 estimate.

About 50 people attended the auction in person at the gallery; 91 phone bidders and 32 absentee bidders also submitted bids.

In addition to the auction’s top lot, there were other pieces by Philip and Kelvin LaVerne that made the list of top achievers. They included a set of three figural bronze and pewter plaques, circa 1976, titled “Girls in Ecstasy” (sic), “Realizations and Women in Dispare” (sic). These were signed in mold, with three having Philip LaVerne Collection labels and with Tennessee Fine Arts Center labels, $8,470; a bronze and pewter chinoiserie “Spring Festival” low console table from the second half of the Twentieth Century, 56 inches wide, having figural decoration and rising on square legs, signed in mold and retaining a Philip LaVerne Galleries Ltd. label to the underside, $13,310; and a bronze and pewter chinoiserie “Chan Boucher” cocktail table, circa 1965, having a shaped top, figural decoration and rising on French ribbon legs, signed in mold to the top and retaining a Philip Laverne Galleries, Ltd. label to the underside, $10,890 against a high estimate of $6,000.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.aandoauctions.com or 404-869-2478.