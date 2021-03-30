Philip ‘Dale’ Pregent, 84, Antiques Dealer & Mayor Of Keene

KEENE, N.H. – Philip “Dale” Pregent, 84, of Marlboro Street, Keene, N.H., passed peacefully on March 16 with the comfort of knowing that his family was with him at the end.

He was born in Keene, N.H., on October 5, 1936, to Philip and Beatrice (Everard) Pregent.

Dale was raised in Keene and attended Keene Middle School, Keene High School and Keene State College. He married Anne Foster (died in 1980) in 1959 and they settled down in Keene to start a family.

He worked at Sears in downtown Keene for years before deciding to become an antiques dealer for more than 50 years. He was the first manager of Antiques at Colony Mill, which became a very successful business for the seven-plus years he ran it. He then went into business with his sons, opening up Pregent’s Antiques in Fitzwilliam and eventually starting an auctioneering business with his son, Greg.

Later in life, Dale was determined to do something for the city, a place that meant so much to him, and he ran for city councilor in 2002 and won a seat. After six years as the councilor for Ward 1, at the urging of former mayor and friend, Mike Blastos, he ran for and won the Keene mayoral election in 2008, and then won again in 2010. He brought many great ideas to the city around conservation, sustainability, the Monadnock Food Co-op and the North Bridge.

He then served for an additional time on the City Council and continued to represent the city and people of Keene.

Dale was always there for his sons, whether coaching them in Pee Wee and Little League baseball, or supporting other sports like basketball, or hobbies like photography. He would often have great stories for his grandchild Zachary, and give him antique coins from around the world and tell him why they were so interesting.

He was always supportive and willing to help out and deliver sage advice to enhance any experience, often at Prime Roast in downtown Keene.

Dale is survived by his two sons, Greg Pregent and his partner Jennifer Risley from Keene, Tim Pregent and his wife Nicole Pregent and their son Zachary Philip Pregent from North Carolina. He is also survived by his partner and friend for 39 years, Janet Lincoln, her daughters, Peggy and Barbara, and Barbara’s children, Griffin and Carter.

Calling hours and a celebration of life will be held later in the summer due to the Covid pandemic.

For those who wish, donations may be made in Dale’s memory to the Hundred Nights Shelter. Checks may be made payable to Hundred Nights, Inc., PO Box 833, Keene, NH 03431, or online at https://hundrednightsinc.org.

The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.