‘Philadelphia Ten’ Artist Tops Annual Rockport Art Association & Museum Auction

ROCKPORT, MASS. – Leading the Rockport Art Association and Museum’s (RAA&M) annual art auction was “Painting at Pigeon Cove” by Philadelphia Ten artist Emma Fordyce MacRae (American, 1887-1974), which sold for $11,070 to a private collector. The work, one of more than 200 lots in the sale, was an oil on canvas, measured 22 by 28 inches and had been estimated at $6/11,000. Now in its 35th year, the auction began with a bequest by founding member Antonio Cirino (1888-1983). The auction has evolved to include other historic Cape Ann artists, as well as artists from other areas, and has been the association and museum’s major annual fundraising event ever since. This edition was conducted on LiveAuctioneers exclusively and grossed approximately $278,000.

Prices include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more complete recap will follow in a future issue.