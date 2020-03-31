Philadelphia Snow Scene Plows To Top Of Sale At S&S

REPAUPO, N.J. – A snowy Philadelphia cityscape by American artist Laurence A Campbell was the top lot at S&S Auction, Inc’s March 26 sale when it sold for $24,375. The 1994 painting titled “Chestnut Street” logged 20 bids. It measures 15¾ by 20 inches.

The Mennello Museum of Art in Orlando, Fla., mounted a 2018 exhibition of the artist’s work and wrote of him, “Laurence A. Campbell is a modern painter who conveys a quiet contemplation of life in big cities during the latter half of the Twentieth Century. His snow covered cities depicted in the style of heavy brush strokes in light and color are a nod to the impressionists before him, building upon the method and making it his own. Campbell was born in Philadelphia, Penn., in 1939, growing up with the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in his backyard and a few blocks from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Campbell is known to have visited the PMA often throughout his youth, spurring his imagination and admiration for art, which propelled him to study architecture at Temple University. Later, he established his own construction firm. During his time in construction, Campbell also worked restoring art pieces, giving him the advantage of studying the methodology and technicality of masterpieces. From there, Campbell painted commissions requested by clients for recreations of their favorite works. Establishing his own gallery in 1970, Campbell too continued depicting his own favored subjects, scenes of city high rises covered in snow, under rain, and with the setting sun of an autumn day.”

Watch for a full review in a future issue.