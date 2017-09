NEW YORK CITY – Christie’s kicked off fall with an eclectic sale of everything from ship’s figureheads to Aesthetic decor and Outsider art. Eighteenth Century Philadelphia furniture took the lead. A symphony of curves, the circa 1740-1755 Reynell-Coates Queen Anne walnut compass-seat side chair topped sales at $137,500 including buyer’s premium. Five other known chairs from the set are in museum collections. A circa 1750-60 Philadelphia Queen Anne walnut dressing table, its case attributed to Henry Clifton and Thomas Carteret, its carving thought to be by Nicholas Bernard, made $106,250. In all, the session tallied $1,778,000 and was 92% sold by lot, auguring for a good season to come. Watch for a full report in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.