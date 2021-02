DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Kodner Galleries’ February 3 sale of Jewelry and Couture, including the Miami Beach, Fla., collection of Orianne Collins, spun gold reaching total sales of $2,165,592. The auction, which was predominantly the collection of Phil Collins’ ex-wife, included fine jewelry, luxury watches, exclusive brand ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and a huge selection of designer handbags. A portion of the sales will be donated to Collins’ charity, Never Give Up Foundation.

The first four auction lots of awards presented to Phil Collins included three gold records and one lot of assorted awards that generated an extraordinary — and unprecedented — level of interest. More than 350 phone and internet bids were recorded on these four lots alone, which achieved a total of $24,300, an astronomical result compared with the aggregate low/high estimates of $400/4,000 for those lots alone. The sale saw bidders and buyers from around the world, including many who had never previously bid at Kodner.

Prices quote include the premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale review to follow in a future issue.