Pewter Tankards Pour Out Highest Price At Weschler’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ROCKVILLE, MD. — On June 6, Weschler’s conducted its Gallery Auction, which offered 241 lots of fine art, furniture, decorative art, Asian art and antiques and collectibles. A lot of two Eighteenth Century American pewter dome-top tankards led the day, pouring out an $11,160 finish, including buyer’s premium, against their $300/500 estimate. The baluster tankard (left) was attributed to John Andrew Brunstrom of Philadelphia (active 1783-1793), while the kettledrum (right) was attributed to John Freyer of Newport, R.I. (active mid Eighteenth Century). Both were previously property of the Helen M. Huling trust. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.