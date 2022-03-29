Peter Tillou Sword Collection & Exceptional Firearms Draw Strong Bidding At Amoskeag

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first part of Peter Tillou’s sword collection, along with historic and modern firearms, sold March 26 and 27 at the Amoskeag Auction Co. Among Tillou’s many collections were a major group of American eagle-head and fine European swords, 100 of which were included in this sale. Bringing the highest price of the sale, $76,375, was a circa 1860s factory engraved Henry rifle made by the New Haven Arms Co. with engraving on all surfaces. This type of rifle was used at the Battle of The Little Big Horn and was the iconic rifle of the American west. Topping Tillou’s sword collection was a Philadelphia silver hilted example (shown here) with a bird’s head pommel, a blade engraved with patriotic motifs, a 6-inch figure of Lady Liberty in high relief on the scabbard, and more. It realized $22,325, including premium.

The sale included more than 1,000 lots and a full report will follow.