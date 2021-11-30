Perso-Indian Shamshir Slashes Expectations For Hermann Historica

GRASBRUNN, BAVARIA, GERMANY — Hermann Historica’s November 22-25 auctions of art, Asian works, antiques, historical arms and armor, and military collectibles and orders were led by an Eighteenth or Nineteenth Century Perso-Indian shamshir, which sold for $225,010, more than four times the opening bid. The piece had been made by Asadulla Isfahani and dedicated to Nadir Shah Afshar (1688-1747); it featured a slightly curved blade of wootz Damascus steel, the root and back of the blade inscribed with gold inlay. The gilt silver hilt was enameled in color and adorned with diamonds and polished rubies that was further embellished by a pommel in the form of a tiger head.

Shah Afshar was of humble birth and was a prisoner and sold as a slave upon his father’s death. Ultimately, he escaped and became a mercenary, eventually making a name for himself as a strategist. He ruled as the Shah of Persia from 1736 to 1747 and founded the Afsharid Dynasty; among his noteworthy conquests were the capture of Delhi in 1739 and the seizure of the Peacock Throne.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted from euros to dollars based on the exchange rate on the date of the auction. A more extensive sale review to follow.