Peony Lamp Lights Up Heritage’s Early 20th Century Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — In an Early Twentieth Century Design sale that realized an excess of $1 million on October 22, Heritage Auctions presented nearly 260 lots of Tiffany Studios lamps; glass and metalware; French art glass, including Gallé, Daum and Lalique; Art Nouveau and Art Deco sculpture; and rare Edgar Brandt plaques. An early, circa 1905, Peony table lamp from Tiffany Studios led the auction at $87,500, including buyer’s premium. With its shade in delicate greens and pinks and its matched sculpted bronze base, the lamp measured 23 inches tall and had a shade diameter of 18¼ inches. The catalog noted that this Peony shade was a “fine and complex early example of this pattern.” Further review of the sale will be included in a forthcoming issue.