Peony Lamp Blooms To $131,250 At Fontaine’s Auction Gallery

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Tiffany performed well all day long on Saturday, January 27, at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery, leading the first session of a two-day auction. The top lot of the auction, which exceeded $2.5 million overall, was a circa 1910 Tiffany Studios Peony table lamp, which attained $131,250 from a private collector on the West Coast, including the buyer’s premium. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.