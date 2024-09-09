Pennsylvania Impressionist Painting Warms To Number One At Gratz Gallery

DOYLESTOWN, PENN. — To ring in the fall season, Gratz Gallery conducted a 56-lot sale on September 8, featuring American Fine Art paintings and drawings, works by renowned Pennsylvania Impressionists and a small selection of European paintings. Local offerings included works from the New Hope School, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and The Philadelphia Ten. Leading the sale was a regional winter cityscape, titled “City Streets in Winter” by Walter Baum, a Pennsylvania Impressionist and member of the New Hope School. The 1952 oil on canvas was signed and dated “W E Baum 52” lower right and titled verso. Housed in a 22K gold reproduction frame, the painting measured 39 by 47 inches and was in excellent original condition, according to the auction catalog. With provenance to the estate of the artist and a private collection in Ottsville, Penn., the Impressionist work warmed up to $5,750. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.