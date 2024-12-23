Penelope Manzella Skater Makes An Impression

Published: December 23, 2024
BARRINGTON, R.I. — On December 15, Jeff Saletin returned to the auction block to offer 300 lots from the estate of the late Penelope Manzella. Manzella, an artist, left behind a number of her own works as well as those by other makers, country kitchenware, furniture and lighting, an assortment of Japanese and Chinese collectible figurines and more. While she was a multi-media artist, one of the most popular Manzella pieces offered in this auction was a painted terracotta sculpture of a speed skater. With numerous bidders vying for the win, she raced across the finish line for $413 including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the estate auction will be in a future issue.
Laugé Spring Landscape Warms Up Bidders At Bill Hood
December 23, 2024
Schimmel Pegasus Played By Brubeck Tunes In Bidders At Michaan’s
December 23, 2024
Ayda Katti Slashes Estimates At Hermann Historica
December 23, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036