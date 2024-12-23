Penelope Manzella Skater Makes An Impression

BARRINGTON, R.I. — On December 15, Jeff Saletin returned to the auction block to offer 300 lots from the estate of the late Penelope Manzella. Manzella, an artist, left behind a number of her own works as well as those by other makers, country kitchenware, furniture and lighting, an assortment of Japanese and Chinese collectible figurines and more. While she was a multi-media artist, one of the most popular Manzella pieces offered in this auction was a painted terracotta sculpture of a speed skater. With numerous bidders vying for the win, she raced across the finish line for $413 including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the estate auction will be in a future issue.