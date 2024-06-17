‘Peanuts’ Comic Strip Skates To The Top For Helmuth Stone

SARASOTA, FLA. — Featuring an important American art collection, the June 16 Fine Art & Antique Auction conducted by Helmuth Stone included nearly 360 lots. Earning the top spot in the sale was an original ink on paper Peanuts illustration by Charles M. Schulz (American, 1922-2000). Dated January 29, 1989, the winter comic strip featured Snoopy and Lucy ice skating on a pond, then Snoopy returning home to be with Charlie Brown and Sally. The illustration, which was housed behind glass in a 21¼-by-28¾-inch frame, had provenance to the corporate collection of Zenith Insurance based in Sarasota. After a competitive bout of bidding, the Peanuts strip was claimed, within estimate, by a Connecticut collector for $27,300, including the buyer’s premium ($20/30,000). Additional coverage will be in an upcoming issue.