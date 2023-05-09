Paul Strisik Rockport Harbor Scene Leads Association’s Annual Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ROCKPORT, MASS. — The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s annual art auction was conducted live online only on May 6, featuring masterworks by historic Cape Ann artists. Paul Strisik’s (1918-1998) “Rockport Harbor,” an oil on canvas, 24 by 30 inches, led the auction, selling for $13,530, including buyer’s premium. The tranquil yet shimmering harbor scene with moored fishing boats, figures on the dock and cerulean Cape sky utilized the painted light and color for which Strisik is famous. From his artist’s website: “There is luminosity in Strisik’s skies that glimmers off the earth, glosses the surface of the water, and reveals his excitement and emotional involvement in the subject.” Over the years, the annual art auction, a major fundraiser for the RAA&M, has attracted serious collectors throughout the United States as well as those just starting an art collection. Additional highlights will be featured in a later issue.