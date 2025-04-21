Paul Revere’s Bloody Massacre Print Shoots To Number One

WINCHESTER, VA. — On April 19, Early American History Auctions conducted a 218-lot sale of rare historic autographs, Americana and additional items from various periods of early American history, as well as offerings relating to George Washington, historic maps and more in its Historic Autographs, Political & Americana Auction. Earning top lot status was an engraved print “considered the most famous political & historic engraved print in American history.” Bearing the heading “The BLOODY MASSACRE perpetrated in King – Street, BOSTON on March 5th 1770, by a party of the 29th Regt.,” the image was engraved, printed and sold by Paul Revere (1734-1818) in March of 1770. One of only 29 known, the original hand-colored copper plate engraved print shot to $200,000, including buyer’s premium, reaching the low end of its $200/300,000 estimate. Additional highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.