Paul McInnis Presents White Glove Auction Of Valpey’s Lifetime Collection

Review by Z.G. Burnett; Images Courtesy of Paul McInnis Auctions

DOVER, N.H. — Paul McInnis hosted the online auction of the Estate of Ted Valpey Jr on August 21, offering the lifetime collection of a man with “varied interests” with select additions from other consignors. Valpey was a financier and philanthropist local to Dover and Holliston, N.H., who passed away in February of this year at the age of 90. McInnis reported that it was a “very successful auction” with interest from around the country and overseas, resulting in extended bidding on many lots. Indeed, 100 percent of the 580 lots were purchased through the online-only auction.

Antique automobiles dating up to the mid-Twentieth Century led the sale, beginning with a rare 1931 LaSalle Moxie Mobile that achieved $78,000. Only “a handful of bidders” contributed to this total. The Moxie Mobile had automatic transmission with a 350 Chevy eight-cylinder engine. A true collecting piece for those interested in automobiles and advertising, the vehicle was popular when loaned to shows and parades and included its model horse and an enclosed Pace trailer. Following this in price was a 1957 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud with a six-cylinder engine that sold for $27,600. This model was produced between 1955 and 1966, and was the core model of the maker’s range during that time. With a two-toned green paint job and tan leather seats, the odometer showed about 81,722 miles.

The other top vehicles were more utilitarian than their peers. Third in the auction at $19,200 was an Oshkosh WT-2206 truck, dated 1965 and restored on a Newfoundland airbase in 1983. With 30,736 miles on the odometer, its engine was a Cat 1693T with an Allison three-speed automatic transmission. The earliest vehicle in the top lots was a 1916 White B20 truck that was once used by the Able Rug Company, formerly in Allston, Mass., as advertised in gold leaf lettering on its cab’s sides. The truck retained its original four-cylinder engine, Dodge transmission and a crank start; it was bid to $15,000.

Less conventional methods of transportation were also up for sale. By sea, a 15-foot MFG fiberglass lapstrake boat with a 7.5 hp Johnson outboard and its trailer was bid to $3,960. By land, one out of three antique horse-drawn sleighs offered in the auction achieved $3,840. This example appeared to have been restored with black upholstery and hand-painted details on a varnished red exterior. Rattling along behind this was an Omnibus carriage from Brewster & Company, established in 1810 by James Brewster (1788-1866) of New Haven, Conn. Omnibus carriages typically date around 1900, and this example sold for $2,760.

Designer accessories from historic houses also fetched high numbers in the auction. The most striking was a rare circa 1925 Louis Vuitton cabin trunk with an unusual red leather cover, a domed top and all of its original brass hardware that was bought by an overseas bidder for $9,000. The label on the clean interior surface showed addresses for the Louis Vuitton showrooms in Paris and London, along with a serial number. Equally glamorous was an antique women’s Concord wristwatch with a full diamond and stamped platinum-set band for $3,720. The band included two marquise diamonds on either side of the watch face, surrounded by 12 baguette and 119 round diamonds throughout the band.

Oil paintings were a popular category among bidders. “The Peking Off Cape Horn” signed by Anthony D. Blake (b 1951), showed the ship sailing through stormy weather and brought $6,300. Blake lives and works on the New Zealand coast and is known for his meticulous rendering of historic vessels and detailed yachts. Next in price was “Beach Tree In Snow,” painted in Vermont by Emile Gruppe (American, 1896-1978). Known for his impressionistic scenes of the New England landscape, Gruppe’s painting of a barren tree amid melting drifts achieved $2,760. Two New York City paintings by Johann Berthelsen (Denmark, 1883-1972) also showed favorable results; “Central Park” was bid to $2,040 and “Brooklyn Bridge” to $1,320.

Two objects from opposite ends of Americana sold one after the other in the top lots. Painted by Kevin Parnell and carved in the style of Ralph Bellamy, an eagle on a plaque with an American shield with a banner reading “Live and Let Live” achieved $1,800. Bounding close in price was a rare John Deere enamel sign showing a sought-after three-legged deer. This design was changed to a silhouette in 1936 as it was easier to paint with a stencil. Despite sustaining two bullet holes, the antique sign sold for $3,960.

