Paul McInnis’ Estate Auction Has Moxie

DOVER, N.H. — On August 21, Paul McInnis conducted the online-only estate auction of lifelong collector Ted Valpey Jr, offering almost 600 lots from a variety of categories. These included a collection of antique vehicles, one of which raced to the top of the auction. A rare 1931 LaSalle Moxie Mobile, 350 Chevy 8 Cyl sold for $78,000 and included an enclosed pace trailer. Both an antique advertising piece and vehicle, the Moxie Mobile is a popular guest star at car shows and parades. More on this and other top lots to follow in an upcoming issue.