NEW YORK CITY – It is with great sadness that we must give news of the loss of Paul Kasmin (1960-2020). Paul passed away on Monday, March 23, after a long period of illness.

Opening his first New York gallery in 1989, Paul devoted himself to a life celebrating art and artists. Those of us who have worked with Paul learned from his extraordinary eye for talent, his delight in the work of the artists he loved, and his rare sense of openness and generosity.

Paul took great pleasure in overseeing all aspects of the gallery until the very end, and it was his sincere wish, and in his plans, that his vision for Kasmin Gallery continue as ambitiously as ever.

In the last few years, Paul continued his lifelong passion for photography with renewed enthusiasm. Taking pictures of his family, friends, and the gallery artists and staff, he built a collective portrait of his artistic community. We invite you to view these works at www.kasmingallery.com, reflecting on the enormous contribution that Paul made to the arts during his lifetime.

-Submitted by Paul Kasmin Gallery