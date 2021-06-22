Paul Henry’s ‘Lakeside Village’ Takes $230,850 At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – On June 18, a painting by Paul Henry (Irish, 1876-1958) sold for $230,850 with buyer’s premium at Michaan’s summer sale. It is the highest price paid for the artist’s artwork outside of Europe.

Phone bidders from across Ireland were intent to win Henry’s “Lakeside Village,” a gorgeous view of the city of Connemara with billowing clouds floating above the village. The oil on panel painting, signed lower right, had been tucked away in an East Bay attic since 1967 and had never been seen online or at a public auction since it was purchased in the early 1930s. One bidder said it was all anyone in the Dublin art community was talking about these past few weeks. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.