LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — A 98 ½ inch long sculpture front cabinet from Twentieth Century furniture artist and New Hope maker Paul Evans found the top of the block at Rago’s 7-section September 22-24 sale as it made $200,000 including the buyer’s premium. The result stands as the sixth highest result for an Evans cabinet at the auction house, which has had a heavy hand in building the market for the artist.

Not far behind, a circa 1903-1904 copper and slag glass lantern from Charles Sumner Greene and Henry Mather Greene brought $143,750. The lantern was originally commissioned for the Arts and Crafts period architects’ Long Beach, Calif., Jennie A Reeve house.

Watch for a full review in a coming issue of Antiques and The Arts Weekly.