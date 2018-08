HATFIELD, PENN. — An iconic Paul Cadmus (1904-1999) male nude, egg tempera on casein toned paper, referred to as “Male Nude TS 12,” 1956, was offered at Alderfer Auction’s August 23 single-owner auction, items from The Hellyer Collection, with a $5/7,000 estimate. After great interest and much competitive bidding, the final price was $29,250 for the 17¾ by 11½ inch standing male nude, which has a 2002 DC Moore Exhibition label. For more information, www.alderferauction.com or 215-393-3000.