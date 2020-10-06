Pattern Molded Jug Tops Peter Tillou Glass Collection In Heckler Auction

WOODSTOCK VALLEY, CONN. – Peter Tillou, a well-known figure in the art and antiques world as a premier dealer, has assembled many collections over the years, and one of his favorites is his hand-chosen free-blown and pattern molded glass. A total of 272 lots among his collection were offered by Norman C. Heckler and Company in an absentee auction that closed on September 30. Top lot in the sale was the very first item crossing the block – a pattern molded handled Zanesville, Ohio, jug, 1820-40, ribbed and swirled to the right, with 24 ribs and an applied solid handle. Realizing $10,530 against a $3/6,000 estimate, the jug was medium orange amber with some reddish tones, had an inward rolled mouth and pontil scar. It stood 6Ã¼ inches high with greatest diameter of 5 inches. “A rare, beautiful form in a larger than usual size,” said the firm’s Norman Heckler. Watch for a full wrap-up of this sale in an upcoming issue.