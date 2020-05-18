Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s 2017 Superbowl Ring Brings Over $1 Million For Charity

ONLINE – Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s 2017 Superbowl LI championship ring sold for $1,025,000 in an online auction with the All In Challenge.

The organization puts forward 100 percent of the money raised directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. It says it has raised more than $45 million to date.

Its goal is to eliminate food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ring represents one of the greatest comebacks in Superbowl history, where the New England Patriots were trailing 28-3 late in the third quarter and won 34-28 in overtime.

The ring is massive: 283 total diamonds with 5.1 carat-weight in 10K white gold. It was the largest Super Bowl ring created at the time.

The auction house says the top bidder will be flown to Boston on Robert Kraft’s private plane from anywhere in the continental United States and taken to Gillette Stadium, where they will receive the Super Bowl ring from Kraft himself in the team’s trophy room.