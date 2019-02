CINCINNATI, OHIO — Cowan’s Auctions looks to be the go-to place for anyone looking to sell a sand bottle by Andrew Clemens (1857–1894). Leading the firm’s February 23 sale was a large sand bottle with patriotic eagle and flag decoration dated 1887, which sold for $102,000 to a private collector bidding by absentee bid, easily besting its $35/45,000 estimate. It is the third consecutive bottle to exceed the $100,000 mark sold by the firm, which currently holds the world auction record for a Clemens sand bottle when another patriotic example sold for $132,000 on October 6, 2018. All prices quoted include buyer’s premium. For information, 513-871-1670 or www.cowans.com.

See a future issue for an extensive sale review.