Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch Keeps Time For Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Setting a timely pace at Kodner Galleries’ June 3 Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Collectibles sale was a Patek Philippe Nautilus 18K rose gold chronograph bracelet watch that bidders wound to $102,850 against an $80/120,000 estimate, with a private collector scoring the winning bid. Bringing the second highest price of the sale, at $48,400, was a Patek Philippe Nautilus stainless steel bracelet watch with white dial that had been estimated at $40/60,000. Alex Katz’ “Red Band” 1979 screenprint achieved $24,200, the third highest price and surpassing estimates ($12/18,000).

Prices quoted include the minimum buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house but may not include additional surcharges for bidding or payment method.

