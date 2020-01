LARCHMONT, N.Y. — An 18K yellow gold Patek Philippe men’s Nautilus wristwatch caught the spotlight when it sold for $118,750 in Clarke Auction Gallery’s January 19 sale. The 1982 self-winding watch came with a Patek Philippe “Extract from the Archives” to validate its manufacture and history. The watch weighed in at 101.2 dwt with a yellow gold bracelet.

“It was the first example of a Patek Philippe Nautilus in yellow gold to come to market in the United States,” said Whitney Bria, head of jewelry and silver at Clarke Auction Gallery. “The original is in stainless steel, the model offered now is in rose gold, and there’s an eight-year waiting list. So it’s a rare example that’s popular with Patek collectors at the moment.”

Two other men’s wristwatches finished as the second and third highest lots of the sale: an 18K yellow gold Breguet Le Reveil du Tsar with black leather Camille Fournet watch strap and a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner 18K yellow gold watch with blue face and bezel. Both of those sold at $18,750. All three watches came from the same Manhattan consignor.

For additional information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.