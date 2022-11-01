Part I Of Ron Blessing Collection Topped By Galle Cameo Art Glass Lamp - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Part I of the lifetime Ron Blessing estate collection — Victorian antiques, French cameo art glass, period American furniture and more — came up for bid at Woody Auction on October 29, conducted online and live in the auction hall. The top lot was a Galle lamp, which sold for $93,500, including buyer’s premium. The circa 1920 French cameo art glass lamp, 30 by 20½ inches, featured a yellow ground with blue/amethyst cameo carved Japanese chrysanthemum overlay with butterfly highlights.

Blessing was a long-time resident of Kearney, Neb., and began collecting Victorian antiques many years ago. French cameo art glass became a passion and he consequently managed to acquire some of the most sought-after pieces in the United States. More highlights from this first part of Blessing’s collection will be discussed in a follow-on review.