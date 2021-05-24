Panther-Handled Antique Urn Stalks High Price At Millea Bros.

BOONTON, N.J. – It was three days of New York City collections at Millea Bros.’ select auction, May 19-21, comprising ten individual single-owner collections, each devoted to a particular area of interest, but all sharing scholarly expertise and that obsessive drive to assemble only the very best examples of their passion. The top lot over the three days was an antique monumental pavonazzetto marble cantharus urn, circa Fifteenth Century, which sold for $475,000, including premium, nearly 200 times its high estimate. The bowl with flattened channel-carved rim, panther-form handles, raised on a conical foot terminating in a square base, was apparently carved from a single block of marble. Its dimensions were 19 by 29 by 22Ã½ inches; it came from a private New York City collection and had been featured in a January 20, 1967 antiquities sale at Parke-Bernet Galleries. This time, it’s headed to Paris. A full wrapup of the three-day sale will follow.