Pan-Pacific Exposition Painting Leads Eldred’s ‘Women In Arts’ Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — More than 200 paintings, works on paper, prints, sculpture, photographs, books, maps, decorative arts and furniture made by women in the past two 200 years were celebrated at Eldred’s on March 23, when the Cape Cod firm offered its second annual “Women in the Arts” sale. This year, a portion of the sale profits benefited Harwich, Mass.,-based charity WE CAN, an organization that empowers and supports Cape Cod women to rebuild pathways to self-sufficiency and stability.

Leading the day and selling for $11,250 was Alice Barber Stephens’ (Pennsylvania & New Jersey, 1858-1932) “The 1915 Pan-Pacific Exposition,” a signed oil on canvas work that had been consigned to the sale from a New York dealer and was purchased by a private mid-Atlantic collector.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive recap of this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.