LAS VEGAS, NEV. — The Palm Beach Show Group continues to expand its line-up of shows with the launch of the Las Vegas Estate Jewelry & Watch Pavilion, located in the center of the JCK Las Vegas show floor. JCK Las Vegas will once again return to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino next June 1-4, 2018 introducing over 23,000 visitors to the new Pavilion show.



The Pavilion is poised to be an exciting new addition to the already well-established JCK Las Vegas event, showcasing a remarkable array of antique and estate jewelry and pre-owned watches as well as select contemporary pieces. The Pavilion will present the finest jewelry and watch dealers from around the world, showcasing their one-of-a-kind pieces and offering a complete shopping experience to the trade.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with the Palm Beach Show Group to bring the best antique and estate dealers to the main JCK Show floor at Mandalay Bay in 2018,” stated Yancy Weinrich, senior vice president of Reed Jewelry Group. “This new content of one-of-a-kind and vintage pieces to offer the buyers of JCK, will be just another reason that they can’t miss attending the show. Attendees will no longer have to visit other events to find antique and estate jewelry and watches – everything will be at one show”

Scott Diament, president and CEO of the Palm Beach Show Group, anticipates the announcement of the Las Vegas Estate Jewelry & Watch Pavilion to come as no surprise to the industry.

“The production of a dedicated pavilion within the JCK Las Vegas event has been created in response to high dealer demand,” stated Diament, “antique and estate jewelry and watch dealers want the tremendous buying traffic that JCK Las Vegas offers. We could not be more excited about working with Reed Expositions.”

For more information, www.palmbeachshowgroup.com or 239-732-6866.