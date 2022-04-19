Paladine Roye Indian Camp Scene Tops Sale At Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gillian Blitch and her team at Santa Fe Art Auction put together a two-session sale on April 15-16 offering works and multiples in a wide range of styles and media, including historic American and European artwork to contemporary Native prints and works on paper. Selling for more than eight times its high estimate was an untitled 1982 work by Paladine Roye [Pon-Cee-Cee] (1946-2001) depicting an Indian camp, which was bid to $9,600, inclusive of premium. The gouache on paper was signed and dated lower right: “Paladine H. Roye/‘82,” measured 26 by 30¼ inches and came from the estate of Buddy and Connie Sanchez. Roye, born in White Eagle, Okla., was a full blood, enrolled member of the Ponca tribe of Indians of Oklahoma. His Ponca name was Pon-Cee-Cee, which means “watch out for this one.” He became a full-time painter in 1979, working in acrylic, watercolor, gouache and prints. A large portion of the items in this sale were sold with no reserve and to benefit philanthropic and art-related charities in both New Mexico and Oklahoma. Watch for a more extensive recap in a later issue.