Pair Of Porcelain Dishes Sauces It Up At Tremont - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SUDBURY, MASS. — Tremont conducts a biannual offering of Asian arts and antiques, and its fall offering included Ming to Republic period Chinese porcelains, bronzes and jade carvings, Japanese ceramics, sculptures and metalworks, as well as accessories and furniture. A pair of porcelain saucer dishes created some excitement early in the sale when they spun above the $800-$1,200 estimate to sell for $17,780, including buyer’s premium. With Chien Lung mark (1735-1796) and of the period and decoration of Chiao dragons in iron red on underglaze blue waves, each saucer measured 7 inches in diameter. The pair came out of the historic Scotchford-Wheeler House in Concord, Mass., which was built around 1650. A more extensive review of this sale will follow.