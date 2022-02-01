Pair Of A.T. Bricher White Mountain Paintings Tops Moisan’s At $38,750

EPPING, N.H. — A matched pair of White Mountain paintings, each 25 by 15 inches led Devin Moisan’s January 29-30 sale. Each was signed and titled on the reverse and identically framed. Alfred Thompson Bricher (1837-1908), known for his luminist landscapes, painted many subjects in the White Mountains. One of these, however, a scene at Sawyer’s Pond in Livermore, is an uncommon subject. The pair brought $38,750. A 36-star parade flag, dating to 1865-67 also did well, finishing at $35,000. It was a strong sale with American furniture, Bennington pottery and other Americana doing well.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A full report will follow.