Painting With Local Historical Significance Earns Highest Bid For Forsythes’

CINCINNATI — Forsythes’ Auctions presented a Large Antiques Auction on Sunday, January 21, offering items from estates and collections. The top lot of the sale was a painting from an Ohio artist, Victor Moreau Griswold (1818-1872). The landscape painting, titled “Clear Creek Valley, a Peak on Eagle Cliff near Lancaster, Ohio” earned $5,605 with buyer’s premium. Dated 1854, the painting was completed just a year after Griswold opened his Lancaster, Ohio, art and photography studio where he became possibly the first American to attempt calotype and wet collodion processes. As landscape works are Griswold’s most sought-after, and given the artist’s relevance in local history, the interest in this cliffside painting was not unexpected. However, the final price more than quadrupled the high estimate and was a pleasant result for the Forsythes’ team. More details about the auction will be in an upcoming issue.