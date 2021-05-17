Painting By School’s Founder Tops Baum School Of Art’s Annual Art Auction

ALLENTOWN, PENN. – The Baum School of Art’s 36th Annual Art Auction, May 9-15, was conducted online once again this year. Although the bidding itself took place virtually, the David E. Rodale and Rodale Family Galleries, as well as the school’s Fowler Community Room, featured the artwork available for in-person previews by appointment. The top selling lot was “Bucks County Farm House” by Pennsylvania Impressionist and founder of the school, Walter Emerson Baum. The work, an oil painting, 32 by 40 inches, found an anonymous buyer at $11,000, including buyer’s premium. This year’s auction boasted more than 430 works of art with artists from the Pennsylvania Impressionist period of Baum to contemporary, local artists. Watch for a review of the sale in an upcoming issue.