Painted Highboy Achieves Apex Of David Good Collection

BRANFORD, CONN. — Of the approximately 650 lots from the Americana Collection of David Good that Fred Giampietro of New Haven Auctions offered in two days of sales January 8-9, a William and Mary red-painted high chest took top-lot honors when it sold for $59,375. The piece was in remarkable original condition that included both paint and brasses, though the drop pendants were missing. It had descended in the Hall Family of Wallingford, Conn., where it was believed to have been made, circa 1730. A Long Island collector owned it prior to its acquisition by Leigh Keno, from whom Good acquired it. Estimated at $40/80,000, it, and most of the other lots offered in Good’s collection, inspired prolonged bidding in the room, on the phones and on three platforms online. In the end, a local collector, bidding in the room, prevailed.

The no-reserve auction achieved a total of nearly $2.2 million, including buyer’s premium.

Watch for a more thorough sale review in a future issue.